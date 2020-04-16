Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Lee Hill, 82, Loretto, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at The Village of Lebanon Nursing home.

He was born Aug. 15, 1937 in Marion County. He formerly operated Hill Brothers plumbing, electric and HVAC in Lebanon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Jessie Delbert and Nannie Bell Coulter Hill; two sisters, Opal Thompson and Catherine Nalley; and four brothers, William "Buck" Hill, Cleaver "Doc" Hill, James Hill, and Philip Hill.

Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, Nannie Rose Corbett Hill; two daughters, Janet Gootee (Mike) and Nina Sandusky (Earl), all of Lebanon; one son, Mickey Hill of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Charles Cemetery.

Memorials may go to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or Saint Augustine Catholic School, 236 S. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Pallbearers are Mickey Hill, Earl Sandusky, Mike Gootee, Joey Sandusky, Adam Gootee, Travis Yates, and Brandon Hill.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jessie Lee Hill, 82, Loretto, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at The Village of Lebanon Nursing home.He was born Aug. 15, 1937 in Marion County. He formerly operated Hill Brothers plumbing, electric and HVAC in Lebanon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a Baptist by faith.He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Jessie Delbert and Nannie Bell Coulter Hill; two sisters, Opal Thompson and Catherine Nalley; and four brothers, William "Buck" Hill, Cleaver "Doc" Hill, James Hill, and Philip Hill.Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, Nannie Rose Corbett Hill; two daughters, Janet Gootee (Mike) and Nina Sandusky (Earl), all of Lebanon; one son, Mickey Hill of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Charles Cemetery.Memorials may go to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or Saint Augustine Catholic School, 236 S. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033.Pallbearers are Mickey Hill, Earl Sandusky, Mike Gootee, Joey Sandusky, Adam Gootee, Travis Yates, and Brandon Hill.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close