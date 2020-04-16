Jessie Lee Hill, 82, Loretto, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at The Village of Lebanon Nursing home.
He was born Aug. 15, 1937 in Marion County. He formerly operated Hill Brothers plumbing, electric and HVAC in Lebanon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Jessie Delbert and Nannie Bell Coulter Hill; two sisters, Opal Thompson and Catherine Nalley; and four brothers, William "Buck" Hill, Cleaver "Doc" Hill, James Hill, and Philip Hill.
Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, Nannie Rose Corbett Hill; two daughters, Janet Gootee (Mike) and Nina Sandusky (Earl), all of Lebanon; one son, Mickey Hill of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Charles Cemetery.
Memorials may go to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or Saint Augustine Catholic School, 236 S. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Pallbearers are Mickey Hill, Earl Sandusky, Mike Gootee, Joey Sandusky, Adam Gootee, Travis Yates, and Brandon Hill.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020