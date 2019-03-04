Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jimmie Darrel Hansel, 78, Shepherdsville, formerly of Raywick, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1941 in London. He was a retired truck driver and a big fan of NASCAR and UK basketball.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Elmer and Eva Gentry Hansel; one granddaughter, Emily Kaytlin Thompson; two sisters, Jean Jones and Joyce Moles; and one brother, Bruce Hansel.

Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Louise Clark Hansel; one daughter, Kim Thompson (Stacey) of Macon, Georgia; one sister, Pam Shepherd of Lancaster; and one brother, Dallas Hansel (Faye) of Shepherdsville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Ryder Cemetery in Lebanon. Pastor Clellan Hayes will officiate.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Stacey Thompson, Danny Mudd, Rodney Barth, and Virgil Barth.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201

