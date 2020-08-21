1/1
Joe Tolbert Burdette
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Tolbert Burdette, 83, Louisville, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was born on June 16, 1937 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joe Knott Burdette and Josephine Peterson Burdette; sister, Doris Hundley; and brother, Edmond Burdette.
Survivors include: his wife, Linda Popham Burdette of Louisville; daughter, Liz (David) Yeiser of Paris; two sons, Joe Knott (Christie) Burdette of LaGrange and David (Debbie) Walker of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Ruth Ann Keyser of Lebanon and Mabel Bullard of Ashville, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, David (Elizabeth) Yeiser of Louisville, Katy Yeiser of Pasadena, California, Sarah Yeiser of Washington, D.C., John Mark (Carrie) Yeiser of Athens, Georgia, K.C. (Mia) Burdette of Biloxi, Mississippi, Nicholas Burdette of LaGrange, Zach Walker, Noah Walker, and Emily Walker, all of Phoenix, Arizona; and two great-grandchildren, Davey Yeiser and Amelia Yeiser.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Stewart's Creek Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Dan Durham officiated.
Pallbearers were Derek Winebrenner, Kristina Keyser, Pat Burdette, Lewis Burdette, Bob Hundley, Doug Hundley, Russell Hundley, and Ben Bullard.
Honorary pallbearers was Mark Hundley.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved