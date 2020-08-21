Joe Tolbert Burdette, 83, Louisville, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was born on June 16, 1937 in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joe Knott Burdette and Josephine Peterson Burdette; sister, Doris Hundley; and brother, Edmond Burdette.

Survivors include: his wife, Linda Popham Burdette of Louisville; daughter, Liz (David) Yeiser of Paris; two sons, Joe Knott (Christie) Burdette of LaGrange and David (Debbie) Walker of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Ruth Ann Keyser of Lebanon and Mabel Bullard of Ashville, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, David (Elizabeth) Yeiser of Louisville, Katy Yeiser of Pasadena, California, Sarah Yeiser of Washington, D.C., John Mark (Carrie) Yeiser of Athens, Georgia, K.C. (Mia) Burdette of Biloxi, Mississippi, Nicholas Burdette of LaGrange, Zach Walker, Noah Walker, and Emily Walker, all of Phoenix, Arizona; and two great-grandchildren, Davey Yeiser and Amelia Yeiser.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Stewart's Creek Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Dan Durham officiated.

Pallbearers were Derek Winebrenner, Kristina Keyser, Pat Burdette, Lewis Burdette, Bob Hundley, Doug Hundley, Russell Hundley, and Ben Bullard.

Honorary pallbearers was Mark Hundley.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

