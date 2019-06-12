Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

John Cleo "J.C." Detherage, 81, Raywick, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1937 in Marion County to the late James Newton Detherage and Mary Lillian Miles. He was a retired farmer and a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a very devoted member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church and cemetery committee. He volunteered for mission work in Belize. He was also a big U.K. fan.

He was preceded in death by: his half-brother, Donald Lee Miles.

Survivors include: his wife of 60 years, Susie Miles Detherage; one son, Alan Detherage (Vickie); one daughter, Lois Clark (Fred), all of Raywick; three grandchildren, Freddie Clark, Amy Skaggs, and Megan Hazelip; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Patsy Clements (Eric) of Botland; and two brothers, Darrell Detherage of Bardstown and Larry Detherage (Janice) of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. James W. Graf will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Mark Detherage, Jeff Detherage, Adam Detherage, Brian Clements, Kevin Clements and Bill Scott Clements.

