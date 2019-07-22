Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 59 New Haven Road Loretto , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John F. "Bobby" or "Grumpy" Bartley, 80, Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Sept. 10, 1938 in Nelson County. He was a retired farmer and member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He liked mowing, gardening, being with his family, fostering children for many years and telling stories.

He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Anna Rose Bartley; his second wife, Patsy Bartley; his father and mother, Joseph Leslie Bartley Sr., and Mary Bessy Gaffney Bartley; four brothers, Charles, Billy, Tommy, and Junior Bartley; one brother-in-law, Jim Riggs; and one granddaughter, Jenna Rose Bartley;

Survivors include: his wife, Marcella Reid Bartley; 10 children, Frank Bartley (Becky) and Jeff Bartley (Janene), all of Greenbriar, Jerry Bartley (Rena) of Holy Cross, Trish Bartley (Linus) of New Haven, Todd Bartley (Jayne), Wayne Bartley (Melissa), and Margaret Mattingly (Jody), all of Springfield, John Bartley (Rita) of Culvertown, Babbette Renn (Kirs) of Bardstown, and Hope Godsey (Ron) of Nevada; two stepchildren, James Woodrum (Mary) of Springfield and Amanda Wise (Jason) of Campbellsville; 55 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren; a host of foster children; five siblings, Doc Bartley (Pat) of New Hope, Pat Bartley (Shirley) of Culvertown, Martha Wilmouth (Neil), Ann Garner (Tom) of Bardstown, and Edith Riggs of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Dennis May.

Pallbearers are Wayne Bartley, Robbie Musk, Patrick Bartley, Michael Todd Bartley, Brandon Bartley, Joe Joe Mattingly and J.T. Godsey.

Honorary pallbearers are Eric Bartley, Brian Lanham, and Phillip Hull.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

John F. "Bobby" or "Grumpy" Bartley, 80, Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.He was born on Sept. 10, 1938 in Nelson County. He was a retired farmer and member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He liked mowing, gardening, being with his family, fostering children for many years and telling stories.He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Anna Rose Bartley; his second wife, Patsy Bartley; his father and mother, Joseph Leslie Bartley Sr., and Mary Bessy Gaffney Bartley; four brothers, Charles, Billy, Tommy, and Junior Bartley; one brother-in-law, Jim Riggs; and one granddaughter, Jenna Rose Bartley;Survivors include: his wife, Marcella Reid Bartley; 10 children, Frank Bartley (Becky) and Jeff Bartley (Janene), all of Greenbriar, Jerry Bartley (Rena) of Holy Cross, Trish Bartley (Linus) of New Haven, Todd Bartley (Jayne), Wayne Bartley (Melissa), and Margaret Mattingly (Jody), all of Springfield, John Bartley (Rita) of Culvertown, Babbette Renn (Kirs) of Bardstown, and Hope Godsey (Ron) of Nevada; two stepchildren, James Woodrum (Mary) of Springfield and Amanda Wise (Jason) of Campbellsville; 55 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren; a host of foster children; five siblings, Doc Bartley (Pat) of New Hope, Pat Bartley (Shirley) of Culvertown, Martha Wilmouth (Neil), Ann Garner (Tom) of Bardstown, and Edith Riggs of Louisville.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Dennis May.Pallbearers are Wayne Bartley, Robbie Musk, Patrick Bartley, Michael Todd Bartley, Brandon Bartley, Joe Joe Mattingly and J.T. Godsey.Honorary pallbearers are Eric Bartley, Brian Lanham, and Phillip Hull.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close