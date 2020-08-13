John Hamilton Spalding, 38, Raywick, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident in Raywick.

He was born Sept. 15, 1981 in Marion County. He was a construction worker and an avid outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by: his brother, Joseph Keith Bickett.

Survivors include: his daughter, Jillian Paige Spalding of Springfield; his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Elliott and her children, Shanna Marples (Nick) of Louisville and Nick Elliott of Raywick, and their grandchild, Rylan Marples; his father and mother, James Hamilton "Hammy" Spalding Jr. and Kathleen McConnell "Kathy" Spalding; one brother, Jamie Bickett (Jessica) of Raywick; one sister, Jennifer Spalding Mattingly of Saint Joe and her boyfriend, Brandon Ryan Struck of Hodgenville; five nieces and nephews, Aidan, Aaron and Lila Bickett, Joie Mattingly, and Ellie Bankston.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in Saint Joe cemetery. Rev. David W. Naylor will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joe Cemetery Fund, c/o Frank Reynolds, 300 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, KY 40060.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

