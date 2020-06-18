John Michael "Jackie" Peake, 61, Holy Cross, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was born Oct. 25, 1958 in Marion County to the late Bishop and Waniece Miles Peake. He was an employee of Basham Construction in Louisville. He was a hardworking man who loved his family. He gave "the gift of life" as a registered organ donor.

Survivors include: his wife of 23 years, Janice Peake; one son, Michael Morris of Bardstown; one grandson, Tyler Morris; two sisters, Judy Colvin (Ronnie) of Cox's Creek and Jacqueline Boone (Eddie) of Bardstown; five brothers, Eddie Peake (Mary Ellen) of Saint Francis, Chester Peake (Cindy Pylant) of Alvord, Texas, Jerry Peake of Cox's Creek, Ronnie Peake (Julie) of Lebanon, and Allen Peake of Saint Francis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are his brothers and his son.

Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Mattingly and Tyler Morris.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

