John Michael Wathen, 65, Holy Cross, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was born Jan. 24, 1955, in Louisville and was a former resident of New Hope. He retired from Barton Distillery in Bardstown and Fisher Auto Parts in Lebanon. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas Len Wathen; his mother, the former Mary Cecilia Culver; and his stepfather, James David Gibbs Sr.
Survivors include: his wife, Elaine Clark Wathen; two daughters, Mary Lee White (Dean) and Cassidy Clark, all of Loretto; two sons, John T. Wathen (Treca Lyvers) of Bardstown and Craig Wathen (Amber) of Loretto; 11 grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara Barnes (Joe) of Boston, Cathy Clark (Mark) of Holy Cross, Cheryl Clan (Kenny) of New Hope, and Thomasine Russelburg (Eddie) of Henderson; and one brother, James Gibbs of Bardstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Donnie Coulter.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020