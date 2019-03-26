Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Werner "Junior" Leake Jr., 76, of Saint Francis, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Spring View Hospital.

He was born on May 2, 1942 in Raywick to the late John Werner Leake Sr. and Mary Elsie Minor. He was a retired employee of General Electric with 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He loved gardening and anything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by: three infant daughters, twins Lois Ann and Joyce Ann Leake and Sarah Jean Leake.

Survivors include: his wife of 54 years, Joyce Blair Leake; two daughters, Tammy Armstrong and Tina Jewell (James), both of Mount Washington; two sons, Troy Leake of Paducah and Ryan Leake of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Melanie, Marissa, Austin, Olivia, Joseph, and Savannah; five sisters, Lois Leake (Bill) of Paulsboro, New Jersey, Ruth Wells (Alan) of Louisville, Barbara and Phyllis Leake, both of Bardstown, and Judy Leake of Florida; four brothers, Bobby Leake and Jerry Leake (Sumi), both of Raywick, Charles Leake (Cathy) of Lebanon, and Larry Leake (Francine) of LaFayette, Louisianna.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Bryan Lamberson will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Shane Leake, Wes Leake, Robbie Leake, Jeff Wells, Charlie Keeling, and Billy Elder.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201

