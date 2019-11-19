Johnny Ray Brady

Service Information
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-2197
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
Obituary
Johnny Ray Brady, 42, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence following an illness.
Brady was a member of the Gravel Switch Fire Department and the Boyle County Fire Department. He was Baptist by faith and a member of the Manna Harvest Church.
Survivors include: his wife, Tracy Brady; his mother, Minnie Marie Brady of Lebanon; two daughters, Mea Brady and Nikki Brady, both of Lebanon; three sons, Davis (Brittany) Garrett, Austin Brady, and Toby (Nikki) Brady, all of Lebanon; one sister, Crystal Brady of Lexington; one brother, Anthony Belcher of Lebanon; one grandchild, Davin Garrett; mother-in-law, Laquita Garrett; special friends, Tony Belcher of Lebanon, Michael Garrett, Blade Estes, and John Henry Rogers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon. Bro. Jerry Lanham will officiate.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019
