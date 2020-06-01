Jordan Nicholas Mattingly
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan Nicholas Mattingly, 25, Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at U.K. Hospital in Lexington.
He was born Dec. 24, 1994 in Marion County. He attended Saint Augustine School and was a 2013 graduate of Marion County High School. He was a former employee of Alltech in Springfield and a member of Saint Augustine Catholic Church where he formerly served as a youth minister. He gave the "gift of life" as a registered organ donor.
Survivors include: his grandparents who raised him, Frank and Mae Thompson Mattingly of Lebanon; two children, Gabriel Nicholas and Aiden Lucas Mattingly; two sisters, Chelsea and LeeAnn Childers, both of Lebanon; his mother, Sheila Childers of West Point; two aunts, Lynette Ruebens (Jeff) of Frankfort and Sherry Phillips (Steven) of Grayson, Georgia; five cousins, Logan Ruebens of Richmond, Jennah Ruebens of Frankfort, Bryan Phillips, Evan Phillips and Lindsey Phillips, all of Grayson, Georgia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, Lebanon, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bill Bowling will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant presiding.
Pallbearers are Logan Ruebens, Bryan Phillips, Greg Conley, Steven Phillips, Austin Howard, Joshua Coyle, and Joey Warren.
Memorials may go to kentuckysuicideprevention.org
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 1, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
May 31, 2020
So sorry to hear this he has been one of my boys since the 5th grade, family is in my prayers ❤❤
Kristi Skeen
Friend
May 31, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy ~
Brian & Connie Blandford
May 31, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Jordan was a great guy and I'm so very glad to have spent time with him and his family at Jennah's graduation. I am very blessed to have Lynette as a sister-in-law and have her family in our life. We love you all and special hugs to Jeff, Lynette, Logan, Jennah, Frank, Mae, Sherry and Sheila.
Lisa Doyle and Family ❤
Lisa Doyle
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved