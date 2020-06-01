We are so very sorry for your loss. Jordan was a great guy and I'm so very glad to have spent time with him and his family at Jennah's graduation. I am very blessed to have Lynette as a sister-in-law and have her family in our life. We love you all and special hugs to Jeff, Lynette, Logan, Jennah, Frank, Mae, Sherry and Sheila.

