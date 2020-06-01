Jordan Nicholas Mattingly, 25, Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at U.K. Hospital in Lexington.
He was born Dec. 24, 1994 in Marion County. He attended Saint Augustine School and was a 2013 graduate of Marion County High School. He was a former employee of Alltech in Springfield and a member of Saint Augustine Catholic Church where he formerly served as a youth minister. He gave the "gift of life" as a registered organ donor.
Survivors include: his grandparents who raised him, Frank and Mae Thompson Mattingly of Lebanon; two children, Gabriel Nicholas and Aiden Lucas Mattingly; two sisters, Chelsea and LeeAnn Childers, both of Lebanon; his mother, Sheila Childers of West Point; two aunts, Lynette Ruebens (Jeff) of Frankfort and Sherry Phillips (Steven) of Grayson, Georgia; five cousins, Logan Ruebens of Richmond, Jennah Ruebens of Frankfort, Bryan Phillips, Evan Phillips and Lindsey Phillips, all of Grayson, Georgia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, Lebanon, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bill Bowling will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant presiding.
Pallbearers are Logan Ruebens, Bryan Phillips, Greg Conley, Steven Phillips, Austin Howard, Joshua Coyle, and Joey Warren.
Memorials may go to kentuckysuicideprevention.org
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
He was born Dec. 24, 1994 in Marion County. He attended Saint Augustine School and was a 2013 graduate of Marion County High School. He was a former employee of Alltech in Springfield and a member of Saint Augustine Catholic Church where he formerly served as a youth minister. He gave the "gift of life" as a registered organ donor.
Survivors include: his grandparents who raised him, Frank and Mae Thompson Mattingly of Lebanon; two children, Gabriel Nicholas and Aiden Lucas Mattingly; two sisters, Chelsea and LeeAnn Childers, both of Lebanon; his mother, Sheila Childers of West Point; two aunts, Lynette Ruebens (Jeff) of Frankfort and Sherry Phillips (Steven) of Grayson, Georgia; five cousins, Logan Ruebens of Richmond, Jennah Ruebens of Frankfort, Bryan Phillips, Evan Phillips and Lindsey Phillips, all of Grayson, Georgia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, Lebanon, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bill Bowling will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant presiding.
Pallbearers are Logan Ruebens, Bryan Phillips, Greg Conley, Steven Phillips, Austin Howard, Joshua Coyle, and Joey Warren.
Memorials may go to kentuckysuicideprevention.org
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.