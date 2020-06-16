I know fr. Doc. Lyon through my sister Nancy and a wife to fr. Docs nephew Bill Lyon , and through a good priestly friend of ours , fr. Joe Batcheldor .

Fr. Joe always told of his friend ship with fr Lyon and their card playing and other accounts in friendship.

We wish to ask God to welcome fr. Doc. Into His holy kingdom. And ask that fr. Lyon show is the way to Gods holy house.



Ron and Diane Lyvers