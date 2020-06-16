Rev. Joseph A. "Doc" Lyon
1926 - 2020
Rev. Joseph A. "Doc" Lyon, 94, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on June 1, 2020. 
Father Lyon, a native of Loretto, was born April 20, 1926. He was baptized at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis, and attended Loretto Elementary School and St. Francis High School, both In Loretto. He attended college and completed his seminary education at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Indiana. He was ordained June 3, 1950.
Father Lyon served as pastor at Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville and Saint John Chrysostom, Eminence, Saint Christopher, Radcliff, Saint Benedict, Lebanon Junction and Saint Clare Oratory, Colesburg, Saint Timothy, Louisville, and Our Lady of Mercy, Hodgenville; and, as associate pastor at Holy Cross, Louisville, Saint Helen, Louisville, Saint Mildred, Somerset, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, Louisville, Saint Brigid, Vine Grove, Saint George, Louisville, and Saint Matthias, Louisville.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph Herbert and Mabel Cambron Lyon; brothers, Basil, Raphael, Henry, Father George OSR, and Brother Brian CSC; and two sisters, Grace Mattingly and Eunice Bowling.
Survivors include: his sister, Hazel Miles, and many nephews and nieces.
A private visitation and funeral Mass was held Friday, June 5, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Francis, with burial in the church cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Priests' Retirement Fund, c/o the Archdiocese of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Ratterman and Sons, Louisville, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
I know fr. Doc. Lyon through my sister Nancy and a wife to fr. Docs nephew Bill Lyon , and through a good priestly friend of ours , fr. Joe Batcheldor .
Fr. Joe always told of his friend ship with fr Lyon and their card playing and other accounts in friendship.
We wish to ask God to welcome fr. Doc. Into His holy kingdom. And ask that fr. Lyon show is the way to Gods holy house.
Ron and Diane Lyvers
June 2, 2020
Father Lyons has been a life long friend to our family! He baptized almost all of my family! He will be missed! My hope for him is that they serve Makers Mark in heaven! Love you and will miss you. Linda Hollkamp and the Hollkamp family
Linda Showalter
Friend
