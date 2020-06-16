I know fr. Doc. Lyon through my sister Nancy and a wife to fr. Docs nephew Bill Lyon , and through a good priestly friend of ours , fr. Joe Batcheldor .
Fr. Joe always told of his friend ship with fr Lyon and their card playing and other accounts in friendship.
We wish to ask God to welcome fr. Doc. Into His holy kingdom. And ask that fr. Lyon show is the way to Gods holy house.
Rev. Joseph A. "Doc" Lyon, 94, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on June 1, 2020.
Father Lyon, a native of Loretto, was born April 20, 1926. He was baptized at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis, and attended Loretto Elementary School and St. Francis High School, both In Loretto. He attended college and completed his seminary education at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Indiana. He was ordained June 3, 1950.
Father Lyon served as pastor at Church of the Annunciation, Shelbyville and Saint John Chrysostom, Eminence, Saint Christopher, Radcliff, Saint Benedict, Lebanon Junction and Saint Clare Oratory, Colesburg, Saint Timothy, Louisville, and Our Lady of Mercy, Hodgenville; and, as associate pastor at Holy Cross, Louisville, Saint Helen, Louisville, Saint Mildred, Somerset, Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, Louisville, Saint Brigid, Vine Grove, Saint George, Louisville, and Saint Matthias, Louisville.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph Herbert and Mabel Cambron Lyon; brothers, Basil, Raphael, Henry, Father George OSR, and Brother Brian CSC; and two sisters, Grace Mattingly and Eunice Bowling.
Survivors include: his sister, Hazel Miles, and many nephews and nieces.
A private visitation and funeral Mass was held Friday, June 5, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Francis, with burial in the church cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Priests' Retirement Fund, c/o the Archdiocese of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Ratterman and Sons, Louisville, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.