Joseph Barlow, 66, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the home of his brother, James Barlow in Jessietown.
He was born on June 3, 1953 in Marion County. Barlow worked as a cabinetmaker.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Vivian Lee Barlow and Mary Martha Gribbins Marlow; four brothers, Omer, George, David, and Ben Sherman Barlow; and sister, Lucille Barlow.
Survivors include: his brother, James Barlow of Jessietown; six sisters, Mary Barlow, Joan Barlow, both of Lebanon, Paula Briscoe of Ramsey, Indiana, Louise Graves, Alice Spalding, and Vivian Cambron, all of Springfield.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Clellan Hays officiated.
Pallbearers were Chris Barlow, Jacob Barlow, Gary Barlow, Scott Barlow, Roger Barlow, and Ricky Barlow.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 19, 2019