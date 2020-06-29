Joseph Barry Blanford, 76, Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 25, 1944 in Holy Cross. He was a retired iron worker of Iron Workers Local 70 with more than 55 years of service. He was also a lifelong farmer and member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Earl and Kathleen Blanford; two brothers, Frankie and Gary Blanford; one sister, Beverly Burton; and two grandchildren, Gavin Hall and Sophia Lynne Blanford.

Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Sandra Blanford; seven children, Paula Sims (Eric), Steven Blanford (Carol), Scott Blanford (Linda), Heather Hall (Kevin), and Jessie, Russell, and David Blanford; a special nephew, Gaylon Blanford (Tina); 14 grandchildren, Alex Marcum (Katy), Johnathan Marcum, Taylor and Jared Sims, Brian Blanford (Traci), Lindsey Bland (Wesley), Amber Gribbin (Cody), Serena and Mason Blanford, Larry Sammons, Teia Green (Jared), Ashley and Jimmy Hall, and Madilyn Blanford; 13 great grandchildren; five brothers, Mickey (Linda) Blanford, David Blanford, Neal (Dale) Blanford, Jimmy (Nancy) Blanford, and Rickey Blanford (Mary Ann); four sisters, Mary Pat Moore (Tom), Jeanette Benjamin (Stephen), Kathy Jo Brady, and Diane Koob (Mark).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may go to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd., Bardstown, KY 40004.

Pallbearers are Alex Marcum, Jonathan Marcum, Jimmy Hall, Brian Blanford, Mason Blanford, Rickey Blanford, Jimmy Peyton, and Billy Marks.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



