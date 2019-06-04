Joseph Bryan Mattingly Jr., 82, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.
He was born in Loretto, a son of the late Joseph Bryan Mattingly Sr. and Mary Bridget Russell Mattingly. Joe was an employee of General Electric where he retired as a supervisor. Upon his retirement from G.E., Joe drove for Toby Tours and was a greeter at Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.
He enjoyed tinkering in its highest form. Nothing went to waste and anything broken could be fixed or repurposed into another useful item. If only reality TV had been in the early years. Watching University of Kentucky sports was a love/hate pastime, but he was devoted. He took great pride in creating a beautiful landscape.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: his first wife, Margaret; and five siblings, Eudora Walker, Joseph Reuben Mattingly, Theresa Benita Lamkin, Charles David Mattingly, and Mary Frances Conn.
Survivors include: his wife, Betty Mattingly; children, Amanda Zoeller (Dominic), Manette Gutterman (Mike), Theresa Sarkis (John), and Charles Mudd Jr. (Leisha); siblings, William Simeon Mattingly, Emma J. Miles, Mary B. Mattingly, and Ann Sophia Barr; six grandchildren, Shelby and Morgan Zoeller, Grant and Gibson Gutterman, and Tyler and Nicholas Sarkis.
The funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Athanasius Church, Louisville. Burial, with military honors, was held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, for immediate family members at Highland Memory Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Nazareth Home.
Ratterman and Sons, Bardstown Road, Louisville, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 12, 2019