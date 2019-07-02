Joseph Darrell Raley Sr., 70, Loretto, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born on July 1, 1948 in Marion County to the late Louis Raley Jr. and Mayola Russell Raley. He was a former Instructor at Nelson County Vocational School. He also taught at the Marion County Detention Center. He was a polio survivor.
Survivors include: his son, Joey Raley of Loretto; four grandchildren, Kayla, Jared, Rebecca, and Hanna Raley; one stepgranddaughter, Emma Miles; three sisters, Ann Carol Tatum (Charlie Caufman) of Louisville, Susan Stumph (Jerry), and Jean Ann Skaggs (Jim Grundy), all of Lebanon; three brothers, Francis Louis Raley III (Lynn) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Jan Russell Raley (Sandy), and Kevin Raley (Dotty), all of Saint Mary's; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Dennis May.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 10, 2019