Joseph Edward "Edd" Alford, 80, Loretto, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 30, 1940 in Marion County. He was a retired farmer who provided for many with a big smile and loving heart. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Saint Charles Catholic Church. He enjoyed beekeeping, winemaking, gardening and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by: one son, Joseph Edward "Joe" Alford Jr.; one infant granddaughter, Taylor Ann Alford; his father and mother, Willie and Bertha Gootee Alford; and two brothers, Charles and Bobby Alford.

Survivors include: his wife of 57 years, Judy Mattingly Alford; five daughters, Karen Parroco (Jason) of Prospect, Sharon Browning (Charlie) of Lebanon, Benita Riggs (Jackie Caldwell) of Bardstown, Lisa Mattingly (Mark) of Calvary, and Denise Osbourne (Bob) of Springfield; two sons, Billy Alford (Jodi) of Lebanon and Robbie Alford (Lisa) of Calvary; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carolyn Bland (Irvin) of Campbellsville, Mary Ann Montgomery of Richmond, and Helen Alford of Bardstown; two brothers, Richard Alford (Norene) of Louisville and Jimmy Alford (Denise) of Lebanon; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Alford of Indiana and Gracie Campbell of Campbellsville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon. Rev. David W. Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials may go to Mass of the Air, 1200 S. Shelby Street, Louisville, KY 40203 or Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Austin Mattingly, Eli Mattingly, Kyle Mattingly, John Riggs, Miles Parroco, Nathan Alford, Joe Sidney Osbourne, and Joshua Alford.

Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Daily Goatley, Abby Smith, Diana Bowman, Natalie Gillis, Anna Browning, Gabrielle and Mattie Parroco, Beth Osbourne, and Lilly Alford.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. The funeral and vigil will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



