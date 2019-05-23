Joseph Francis "Frankie Pot" Abell Sr., 91, Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at The Village of Lebanon surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1928 in Marion County. Abell was a barber in Lebanon for 55 years and was the owner of Frank's Barber Shop. He was a former Lebanon City Councilman and a part-time barber in Mackville. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Martha Ann "Tootsie" Fenwick Abell; parents, Jesse and Stella Thomas Abell; brother, Pete Abell; two sisters, Lucy Mudd and Nell Mattingly Clark; and grandson, Jonathan Ryan Abell.
Survivors include: two sons, Frank Jr. (Carol) of Louisville and Don Abell of Lebanon; four daughters, Pam (Tom) Hill and Patti (Doug) Keeling, both of Lexington, Kim Abell of Louisville, and Anne (John) Conatser of Nicholasville; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.
Pallbearers were, Daniel Thompson, Andrew Abell, Ben Abell, Brian Abell, Jordan Conatser, and Patrick Thompson.
Special thanks to the staff of The Village of Lebanon for their loving care and to Mike Cecil for being the best card playing buddy a guy could ask for.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 29, 2019