Joseph Gerald "Buck" Reid, 83, Holy Cross, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 3, 1936, in Holy Cross. He was a farmer and a retired employee of Jim Beam Distillery.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jewell Marie Hagan Reid (2013); his parents, Joby and Mary Josephine "Bert" Corbett Reid; and two brothers, Mike and J.P. Reid.

Survivors include: four daughters, Carol Edgington (Lee) of Winchester, Patsy Reid (Maurice Jackson) of Lexington, Jane Kleyn of Holy Cross, and Annette Carpenter (Hoyt) of Winter Garden, Florida; five sons, Jimmy Reid of Boston, Eddie Reid (Carolyn) of Manton, Thomas Reid (Eva) of Georgetown, Paul Reid (Tammy) of Holy Cross, and Mark Reid (Elaine) of Pasadena, California; 27 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Recie Downs of Louisville, Bernadette Brian (Edward) of New Haven, Marcella Bartley of Holy Cross, and Sister Clara Reid, OSU of Owensboro; and two brothers, Stanley Reid (Barbara) and Helman Reid (Darlene) all of Holy Cross.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Hosparus Health of Green River for their care.

Pallbearers are Brian Reid, Logan Reid, Scott Reid, Sydney Reid Sutherland, Justin Reid, and Matthew Reid Carpenter.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

