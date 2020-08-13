Joseph Hayden "Joey" Caldwell, 61, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1959 in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: his father, L.V. "Pill" Caldwell.

Survivors include: his wife, Martha "Joyce" Thomas Caldwell of Calvary; mother, Cecilia "Joyce" Hayden Caldwell of Calvary; daughter, Jamie (Eric) Barsegian of Calvary; son, Jody Caldwell of Calvary; four brothers, Larry Caldwell, Tommy Caldwell, Tony Caldwell, and Michael Caldwell, all of Calvary; three sisters, Annette Glassscock, Barbara Barnett, and Lucy Thomas, all of Calvary; four grandchildren, Shelby Barnett, Carli Barnett, Ellie Barnett, and Trace Barnett.

A Christian Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. Cremation followed the funeral service.

Pallbearers are Larry Caldwell, Tommy Caldwell, Tony Caldwell, Michael Caldwell, Dennis Murray and Buck Mattingly.

Honorary pallbearers are John Glasscock, Greg Barnett, Bobby Goddie, Ellie Barnett, Trace Barnett, and Carli Barnett.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements.

