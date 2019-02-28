Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Justin "Joe" Cissell Sr., 78, Loretto, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1941 in Loretto. He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal in Bardstown with 38 years of service. Farming was his favorite pastime.

He was preceded in death by: his wife of 56 years, Mary Janet Cissell (Nov. 29, 2018); one infant son, James Leo Cissell; his parents, Bernard Leo and Mary Zita Miles Cissell; two sisters, Geneva Walker and Mary Florence Sapp; and three brothers, Bernard, Harold, and Tony Cissell.

Survivors include: two daughters, Lori Ann Hill (Bobby Delaney) of Loretto and Pam Ballard (Jim) of Greenbriar; one son, Joey Cissell (Margaret) of Loretto; seven grandchildren, Matthew Hill (Jessica Cammack), Wesley Hill (P.J. Hale), Justin Cissell (Deana Shelton), Derek Cissell (Stephanie), Ashley Cissell, Stephanie Tipton (Charlie), and Kayla Grayson (Kevin); nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jane Nugent (Ray) of Loretto; four brothers, Donald Cissell (Norma Jean), Leon Cissell (Rose), and Bob Cissell, all of Loretto, and Charles Cissell of Bardstown; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Cissell of Loretto and Shirley Cissell of Louisville; two brothers-in-law, Tom "Leachman" Walker of Bardstown and Leslie Sapp of Loretto.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may go to Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Pallbearers are Joey Cissell, Jim Ballard, Matthew Hill, Wesley Hill, Derek Cissell, Justin Cissell, and Bobby Delaney.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201

