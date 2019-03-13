Death Notice

Joseph "Joe" Kendrick Mudd, 87, of Mount Eden, died on Wednesday, March 6 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

Born in Marion County, he was the son of the late James and Julia Bevins Mattingly Mudd. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and retired from General Electric after 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 46 years, Elizabeth Ann Ballard Mudd.

His survivors include two sons, Joseph R. (Debbie) Mudd of Shelbyville and Stuart (Lori) Mudd of Shepherdsville; two daughters, Lisa Marie Mudd of Louisville and Ann Mudd (Joe) Palmer of Shelbyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville, with the Reverend Michael Tobin celebrating. Interment was in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Hall-Taylor Funeral Home, Inc., 1185 West Main Street, Shelbyville, was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019

