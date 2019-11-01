Joseph Kenneth "Kenny" Mattingly, 62, Loretto, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1956, in Marion County. He was co-owner of Mattingly Garage with his brother, Phil.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Louis Patrick and Mary Ellen Lucas Mattingly.
Survivors include: three brothers, Terry Mattingly (Suzanne) of Lebanon, Allen Mattingly (Betsy), and Phil Mattingly (Kim Nalley), all of Loretto; two sisters, Nancy Smith (Mervin) and Debbie Clark (Lee), all of Loretto; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bernard Meyer will preside with Deacon Joseph Dant assisting.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Pallbearers are Scott, Chris and T.J. Mattingly, and Logan, Tyler and Kyle Clark.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019