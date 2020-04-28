Joseph Louis Bickett Sr., 75, Loretto, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Sept. 15, 1944 in Loretto. He was a former employee of General Electric in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Joseph David and Mary Nellie Nalley Bickett; one daughter, Theresa Mae Bickett (Gene Marcy); one sister, Catherine Thompson (Paul); one brother, Joseph Butler Bickett; and one brother-in-law, Buck Wethington.
Survivors include: his wife of 41 years, Mary Merine Bickett; six sons, Joe Joe Bickett (Sandy) of Lebanon, David Louis Bickett (Ray) of Greenville, Michael Wayne Bickett (Tammy) of Lebanon, Greg Bickett (Donna) of Bardstown, Joseph Louis Bickett Jr. of Lebanon, and Chris "Ugg" Bickett (Karen) of Loretto; two daughters, Amanda Case (John) of Georgia and Gina Bickett (John Adkins) of Loretto; 14 grandchildren;several great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Wethington of Saint Mary's; and two brothers, Mike Bickett (Charlotte) of Loretto and Earl Bickett (Betty) of Loretto.
Funeral services will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, with cremation to follow. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
Memorials may go toward funeral expenses and can be made at mattinglyfuneralhome.com.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 6, 2020