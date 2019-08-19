Joseph Marvin Moore

Joseph Marvin Moore, 87, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
He was a native of Marion County, a retired employee of Reynolds Metals, a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, and an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by: his son, Michael J. Moore; a sister, Sue Montgomery; and brothers, Tom and Bob Moore.
Survivors include: his children, Michele Morsey (Adam) and Martin L. "Marty" Moore (Tammy); sisters, Carol Daugherty and Brenda Thomas; brothers, Jack and Louis Moore; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway, Louisville.
Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2019
