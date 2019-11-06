Joseph Paul Helm, 87, Lebanon, passed away quietly in his home Tuesday evening, Oct. 29, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children.
Paul was a beloved father, husband, mentor, and pillar of the community. Paul was also a Korean War veteran.
He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Betty Ann Issacs; parents, Wesley Alan Helm and Mattie Celeste Aldridge Helm; brother, Harvey Helm; and sister, Eleanor Helm.
Survivors include: his wife, Betty Jean Helm of Lebanon; three daughters, Dreama Jo Spalding, Kimberly Ann Clancy, both of Lebanon, and Shawna Raelyn Shaw of Louisville; two sons, Michael Todd Helm of Florence and James Troy Helm of Cox's Creek; two sisters, Pauline Mouser of Lebanon and Julia Whitehouse of Louisville; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at noon Friday, Nov. 1, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Steve Skaggs officiated.
Pallbearers were the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019