1/1
Joseph Philip Bradshaw
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Philip Bradshaw, 75, Loretto, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.
He was born Dec. 2, 1944 in Marion County. He was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He prayed devoutly and enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, William Kelly Bradshaw Sr. and Callista McCauley Bradshaw; eight siblings, Verna Caldwell, Andrew Bradshaw, Kelly Bradshaw Jr., Clayton Bradshaw, Maxine Nalley, Robert Gene Bradshaw, and his twin, Phyllis Likins.
Survivors include: seven sisters, Norita Thompson of Loretto, Rosemary Leake of Mt. Washington, Janice Thompson (Donnie) of Loretto, Wanda Culver of Bardstown, Darnell Hardin (Jerry) of Springfield, Callista F. Wilson of Louisville, and Judy Bland (Pat) of Lebanon.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. His nephew, Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiated.
Pallbearers were Joe Bradshaw, Tory Bradshaw, Monty Bradshaw, Jonathan Coyle, Darren Culver, and Tony Likins.
Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved