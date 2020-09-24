Joseph Philip Bradshaw, 75, Loretto, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.

He was born Dec. 2, 1944 in Marion County. He was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He prayed devoutly and enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, William Kelly Bradshaw Sr. and Callista McCauley Bradshaw; eight siblings, Verna Caldwell, Andrew Bradshaw, Kelly Bradshaw Jr., Clayton Bradshaw, Maxine Nalley, Robert Gene Bradshaw, and his twin, Phyllis Likins.

Survivors include: seven sisters, Norita Thompson of Loretto, Rosemary Leake of Mt. Washington, Janice Thompson (Donnie) of Loretto, Wanda Culver of Bardstown, Darnell Hardin (Jerry) of Springfield, Callista F. Wilson of Louisville, and Judy Bland (Pat) of Lebanon.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. His nephew, Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiated.

Pallbearers were Joe Bradshaw, Tory Bradshaw, Monty Bradshaw, Jonathan Coyle, Darren Culver, and Tony Likins.

Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, was in charge of arrangements.



