Joseph Ronnie "Groucho" Hutchins, 65, Loretto, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born May 25, 1955 in Louisville. He was a former employee of the old North American Pipe Corporation in Springfield with 31 years of service.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Leon and Kathleen Mattingly Hutchins; and one infant sibling, Ann Sharon Hutchins.

Survivors include: his wife of 30 years, Mary Ellen Hardin Hutchins; four sisters, Donna Newton (Ricky), Sandy Newton and Susan Newton (Dale), all of Loretto, and Kim Gootee of Lebanon; three brothers, Timmy "Timbob" Hutchins and Tony Hutchins (Mary Kaye), all of Loretto, and Keith Hutchins (Pam) of Bardstown.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are his three brothers with Dale Newton, James Hardin, and Ricky Newton.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

