1/1
Joseph Ronnie "Groucho" Hutchins
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Ronnie "Groucho" Hutchins, 65, Loretto, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born May 25, 1955 in Louisville. He was a former employee of the old North American Pipe Corporation in Springfield with 31 years of service.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Leon and Kathleen Mattingly Hutchins; and one infant sibling, Ann Sharon Hutchins.
Survivors include: his wife of 30 years, Mary Ellen Hardin Hutchins; four sisters, Donna Newton (Ricky), Sandy Newton and Susan Newton (Dale), all of Loretto, and Kim Gootee of Lebanon; three brothers, Timmy "Timbob" Hutchins and Tony Hutchins (Mary Kaye), all of Loretto, and Keith Hutchins (Pam) of Bardstown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are his three brothers with Dale Newton, James Hardin, and Ricky Newton.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved