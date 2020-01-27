Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Stanley Newton, 78, Loretto, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary.

He was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Nelson County. He retired from Makers Mark Distillery after 41 years of service. He was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Emma Jean Miles Newton; and his father and mother, Joseph Chester and Mary Mildred Donahue Newton.

Survivors include: two daughters, Alice Mattingly (Romie) of Lebanon and Lora Napier (Keith) of Columbia; two sons, Steven Newton (Polly) of Lebanon and Tommy Newton (Mary) of Riley; eight grandchildren, Quentin, Nicholas, Justin, Tiffany, Thomas, Kelly, Paige, and Randall; four great-grandchildren; eight sisters, Linda Richardson of Bardstown, Sister Joyce Marie Newton of Ferdinand, Indiana, Hazel Lyvers (Pat) of Holy Cross, Kathleen Bunnell, Ramona Clark, Janice Higdon (Paul), Monica Thompson (Steve), and Margaret Newton, all of Louisville; four brothers, Ray Newton (Marilyn) and Benny Newton (Renee Davis), all of Bardstown, David Newton (Mary) of Holy Cross, and Joe Newton (Beth) of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in St. Charles Cemetery. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

