Rev. Joseph Stephen Hall, 78, a native of Loretto, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was born July 4, 1941 in Louisville. He served his country in the U. S. Air Force and formerly worked for Lily Tulip in Bardstown. He was ordained a priest on May 25, 1985. He served as associate pastor of Ascension Church in Louisville, pastor of Saint Bernard and Sacred Heart churches in Casey County and chaplain at Sacred Heart Village and Nazareth Home in Louisville. He was a staunch advocate of the Rosary, Pro-life and EWTN and was loyal to the Pope and authentic church teaching.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Joseph Rollie and Rose Marie Kalkbrenner Hall; twin siblings, Joseph and Mary Hall; one brother, Douglas Gerard Hall; three brothers-in-law, Ken Casey, Wayne White, and David Ferriell.

Survivors include: 14 siblings, Ruth Probst (Glen) of Shepherdsville, Janet White of Paris, Kathy Casey of Shepherdsville, Laura Ferriell of Loretto, Mary Masterson (Eddie) of Loretto, Dennis Hall (Mary) of Shepherdsville, David Hall (Lynn) of Loretto, Steve Hall (Sharon) of Mt. Washington, Theresa Hamilton (Jude) of Loretto, Rita Mattingly (Gary) of Loretto, Chris Hall (Vicki) of Mt. Washington, Mike Hall of Louisville, Greg Hall of Mt. Washington, and Carol McGaha (Jeff) of Mt. Washington; 29 nieces and nephews; 56 great-nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces and nephews.

Public visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Public visitation is also 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. A private visitation, funeral Mass and burial will follow. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorials may go to Eternal Life, 902 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004 or Right to Life of Louisville, 134 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



