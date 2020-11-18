Joseph Stephen "Joe" Kemp, 64, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 4, 1956 in Marion County to the late Thomas Rogers Kemp Sr. and Catherine Rose Hamilton Kemp. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Kentucky. He formerly worked as a sportswriter for the Kentucky Colonel and The Lebanon Enterprise newspapers. Joe was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling. His travels included trips to Australia and Vatican City.

Survivors include: three brothers, Thomas R. Kemp (Lois), Richard Keith Kemp, and Frank H. Kemp; and two nephews.

Joe will be laid to rest in Ryder Cemetery following a private service.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in entrusted with the arrangements.



