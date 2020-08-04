Joseph Thomas "Tommy" Nalley, 71, Holy Cross, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

He was born April 19, 1949 in Marion County. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a Catholic.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Joseph Truston and Mary Elsie Ruley Nalley; one brother, Philip Nalley; and three infant siblings, David, Mary Ann, and John Herbert Nalley.

Survivors include: one son, Chuck Nalley (Crystal) of Lebanon; one daughter, Brittany Nalley (Nick Browning) of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Kaitlynn Nalley, Kameron Nalley, and Addie Browning; five sisters, Mary Cecil (Bobby) of Bardstown, Linda Cecil (Louis) of New Hope, Joann Gootee (Frank) of Loretto, Carolyn Gootee of Lexington, and Jenny Spannknebel of Louisville; four brothers, Leo Nalley (Frankie) and Joe "Tic" Nalley (Ellen), all of Loretto, Charles Nalley (Judy) of Lebanon, and Tim Nalley of Bardstown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may go to Saint Francis of Assisi Church, P.O. Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



