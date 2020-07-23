Joseph Willard "Joe" Payne, 87, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Cedar's of Lebanon Nursing Home.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1933 in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, William Paul and Mary Riddle Payne; daughter, Janet Bickett; two sisters, Helen Mattingly and Edith Perkins; and three brothers, Marion Payne, Lyle Payne, and Paul Payne.

Survivors include: daughter, Debbie (Roy) Wright Jr. of Lebanon; two brothers, Gerald Payne of Leitchfield and Ronnie Payne of Calvert City; three grandchildren, Kris Bickett, Tim Wright, and Michael Wright; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in New Market Cemetery. Rev. Steve Skaggs officiated.

Pallbearers were Earl Sandusky, Tim Clark, Bryon Livers, Jason Benningfield, Johnny Bob Helm, and Jim Mudd.

Honorary pallbearers were Elaine Helm, Curt Payne, Tammy Payne, Randall Lawson, Darrell Shewmaker, and Diana Sanders.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

