Joshua Cameron Thomas, 21, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Lebanon.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1998 in Lebanon. Cameron was a diesel mechanic.
He was preceded in death by: his paternal grandmother, Karen Caldwell Money; and two uncles, Jason Allen Wiser and Wesley Ernest Wiser.
Survivors include: his parents, Jeffery Wayne and Christy Marrett Thomas of Lebanon; two brothers, Caleb (Ann Courtney) Thomas and Jack Thomas, both of Lebanon; maternal grandparents, Kenny and Mary Lou Marrett of Lebanon; and paternal grandparents, John Wayne and Martha Sue Thomas of Lebanon.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral Mass was held for immediate family, with interment in Holy Name of Mary Church Cemetery.
Although an unfortunate situation, it is the families hope that all will understand this necessity.
Pallbearers were Cody Thompson, Bryce Thompson, Cameron Leake, Kenton Vaughn, Dylan Leake, Eli Mattingly, and Andrew Johnson.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020