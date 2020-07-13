1/1
Joshua David Miller
2003 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua David Miller, 17, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Versailles.
He was born on May 22, 2003 in Lebanon. Joshua enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers, going to church, and spending time with his girlfriend, Ava Caldwell. He was also a member of Family Fellowship Prayer Center.
Survivors include: his mother and stepfather, Jennifer (Timmy) Stumph of Lebanon; father and stepmother, Scottie (Jessie) Miller of Stanton; five brothers, Cody Stumph of Lebanon, Caleb Miller of Michigan, Jonathon Sprowles of Lebanon, Levi Miller of Lexington, and Tyler Miller of Stanton; six sisters, Kaitlyn Stumph, Jordan Miller, Faith Sprowles, Grace Sprowles, all of Lebanon, Madison Miller, and Lydia Miller, both of Stanton; maternal grandmother, Lisa Burress of Campbellsville; maternal grandfather, David Couture of Bradfordsville; paternal grandparents, Danny and Arlene Miller of Lexington; step-grandparents, Clifford and Darlene Stumph of Lebanon; girlfriend, Ava Caldwell; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private memorial service was held Sunday, July 12, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form on contributions to Family Fellowship Youth of Lebanon.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved