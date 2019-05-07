Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Thomas Darst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua Thomas Darst, 24, passed away on May 1, 2019, in his home in Hebron.

He was born on April 28, 1995, in Monterey, California. The early years of his childhood were spent in Lawton, Oklahoma, and his family moved to Kentucky when he was 11 years old. He graduated from Conner High School in 2013, where he played on the football team and was a member of the orchestra as a violinist. In 2014, he started working at Amazon alongside his sister, Celina Quay, where he rose through the ranks to his most recent promotion as a yard specialist. Josh was an avid gamer and tinkered with any Xbox he encountered. He loved his truck and enjoyed fixing up cars, riding his motorcycle and playing with his dogs, Spaz (age 12) and Gizmo (age 14 weeks). But most of all, Josh cherished spending time with his family-he was a beloved, honorable, brilliant and once in a lifetime son, brother, and uncle. He will be immeasurably missed, always loved and consistently remembered for his bright smile, joyful nature and his incredibly generous kind heart.

He was preceded in death by: his son, Jason Thomas Darst; and his grandfather, Joseph Darst.

Survivors include: his parents, Cesley and Gregory Darst; sisters, Celina Quay and Burcu Darst (Daniel Hoff); two nieces and a nephew, Kiara, Kailyn, and Kristian Quay; his grandmothers, Cordie Darst and Betty J. Williams; aunts and uncles, Kenneth L. Woodward, Joseph Woodward, Geneva Williams-Armstrong, JoAnn Darst, Edwinnia Wasdin (Joel), Datha Thompson (Eric); and many dear cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Stith Funeral Homes, 2988 Phyllis Court (off Petersburg Road), Hebron. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Joshua's name to the JED Foundation (

Joshua Thomas Darst, 24, passed away on May 1, 2019, in his home in Hebron.He was born on April 28, 1995, in Monterey, California. The early years of his childhood were spent in Lawton, Oklahoma, and his family moved to Kentucky when he was 11 years old. He graduated from Conner High School in 2013, where he played on the football team and was a member of the orchestra as a violinist. In 2014, he started working at Amazon alongside his sister, Celina Quay, where he rose through the ranks to his most recent promotion as a yard specialist. Josh was an avid gamer and tinkered with any Xbox he encountered. He loved his truck and enjoyed fixing up cars, riding his motorcycle and playing with his dogs, Spaz (age 12) and Gizmo (age 14 weeks). But most of all, Josh cherished spending time with his family-he was a beloved, honorable, brilliant and once in a lifetime son, brother, and uncle. He will be immeasurably missed, always loved and consistently remembered for his bright smile, joyful nature and his incredibly generous kind heart.He was preceded in death by: his son, Jason Thomas Darst; and his grandfather, Joseph Darst.Survivors include: his parents, Cesley and Gregory Darst; sisters, Celina Quay and Burcu Darst (Daniel Hoff); two nieces and a nephew, Kiara, Kailyn, and Kristian Quay; his grandmothers, Cordie Darst and Betty J. Williams; aunts and uncles, Kenneth L. Woodward, Joseph Woodward, Geneva Williams-Armstrong, JoAnn Darst, Edwinnia Wasdin (Joel), Datha Thompson (Eric); and many dear cousins.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Stith Funeral Homes, 2988 Phyllis Court (off Petersburg Road), Hebron. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Joshua's name to the JED Foundation ( https://www.jedfoundation.org/ ) or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation ( https://www.jdrf.org/ ). Any monetary gifts received at the service will be donated equally to these two foundations. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close