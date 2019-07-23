Joyce Marcum Abell, 73, passed away on July 19, 2019 after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joseph B. Marcum and Mary Susan Shively Marcum; two brothers, Joe Marcum and Ronnie Marcum; 3 brothers-in-law, Gilbert Abell, Ford Sheets, and Irvin Wiggs; 3 sisters-in-law, Geraldine Sheets, Elsie Abell, and Linda Abell.
Survivors include: her husband of 53 years, Sammy Abell; one daughter, Tammy (Tracy) Newton of Holy Cross,; two sons, Kevin (Kim) Abell of Calvary and Scott (Joan) Abell of Lebanon; three granddaughters, Glenna Newton, Erica Cook, and Shaina Harrison; three grandsons, Jordan Abell, Dylan Abell, and Jace Newton; three great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Adrea Hall, and Emilee Cook; one brother, Donnie (Pat) Marcum of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other friends and relatives.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Our Lady of Fatima Church.
The family is requesting visitation after 5 p.m. on Tuesday July 23, with prayers services starting at 7 p.m. at Campbell- Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Pallbearers are Jordan Abell, Dylan Abell, Jonathan Hall, Adam Abell, J.J. Marcum, and John Marcum.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 31, 2019