Jude Kenneth Hamilton, 63, Loretto, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

He was born May 10, 1957 in Marion County. He was a master carpenter and cabinet builder and a heart transplant survivor.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas Everett "Tommy" Hamilton (1972); and his brother, Gary Hamilton (2014).

Survivors include: his wife, Theresa Hall Hamilton; two children, Jennifer Davis (Bill) and Tommy Joe Hamilton, all of Loretto; five grandchildren, Haley and Aubrey Davis and Missy, Chase and Tristen Hamilton; his mother, Joann Hayden Hamilton of Loretto; two sisters, Joanie Lancaster (Danny Burton) of Lebanon and Edith Browning (Scott) of Hodgenville; and three brothers, Jeff and Billy Hamilton, both of Bardstown and Glen Hamilton (Mindy) of Calvary.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a funeral service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant. Cremation will follow the funeral.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store