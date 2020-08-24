1/1
Judith Gail "Judy" Keeling
1951 - 2020
Judith Gail "Judy" Keeling, 68, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
She was born Nov. 28, 1951 in Casey County. She was a homemaker and a Christian.
She was preceded in death by: her father and mother, Bonia Melvin Cox and Edith Florence Elizabeth Sears Cox; and one brother, Jerry Melvin Cox.
Survivors include: four children, Tim Polston, Crystal Wright (Scotty), Tud Brown, and Kay Brown, all of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, with burial in Hustonville Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiated.
Pallbearers were Scotty Wright, James "Tud" Brown, William Brown, Tim Polston, Jacob Barlow, and Joe Shively.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
AUG
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
1 entry
August 24, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
