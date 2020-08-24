Judith Gail "Judy" Keeling, 68, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

She was born Nov. 28, 1951 in Casey County. She was a homemaker and a Christian.

She was preceded in death by: her father and mother, Bonia Melvin Cox and Edith Florence Elizabeth Sears Cox; and one brother, Jerry Melvin Cox.

Survivors include: four children, Tim Polston, Crystal Wright (Scotty), Tud Brown, and Kay Brown, all of Lebanon.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, with burial in Hustonville Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiated.

Pallbearers were Scotty Wright, James "Tud" Brown, William Brown, Tim Polston, Jacob Barlow, and Joe Shively.

Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

