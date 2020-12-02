Julie Ann Grant, 39, Knifley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

She was born May 29, 1981 in Marion County. She was a former employee of Crossroads Store in Knifley. Julie was a loving wife and daughter. She enjoyed auto racing, cross stitching, and trips to Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mary Rita Reynolds Nally (Aug. 28, 2020); her grandparents, Alton and Anna Louise Reynolds and Richard and Benita Nally; and her uncle, Raymond Reynolds.

Survivors include: her husband of 13 years, Kevin Grant; one stepson, Logan Grant of London, England; her father, Billy Nally of Loretto; her brother, Jason Lee Nally (Rachel); niece, Hazel Nally of Louisville; her aunts and uncles, Michael Reynolds of Mount Washington, Jeff Reynolds (Judy) of Bardstown, Ken Reynolds of Louisville, Mary Lou Brock (Keith) and Martha Alice Mattingly, all of Lebanon, J.T. Reynolds (Kathy) of St. Joe and Robbie Reynolds (Jane) of Bardstown; Ann Aldridge of Louisville, C.L. Nally (Opal) of Campbellsville, Dickie Nally (Barbara Ann) of Loretto, Steve Nally (Donna) of Loretto and Mike Nally (Jane Carol) of Bardstown; her father and mother-in-law, Bill and Charlotte Grant of Columbia; her sister-in-law, Cindy Ward; and niece Victoria Ward of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Saint Joe Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.

Private visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are Andy Johnson, Logan Grant, Michael Reynolds, Jeffy Reynolds, Scott Nally and Mike Nally.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



