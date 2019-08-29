Julius Cain Goatley of Springfield was stillborn on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandmother, Gloria Jean "Jeannie" Browning.
Survivors include: his parents, John Robert and Jerrica Browning Goatley; his paternal grandparents, John and Brenda Goatley of Springfield; his maternal grandfather, Joseph Henry "Joe" Browning of Lebanon; his paternal great- grandmother, Dorothy Martin of Junction City; his maternal great-grandmother, Mary Rita Browning of Lebanon; one aunt, Joanna Hinton (Jeremy) of Hodgenville; and two uncles, Michael Goatley (Daily) of Lebanon and Josh Browning (Katie) of Edgewood.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, on Cemetery Hill in Springfield. Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of Springfield Baptist Church officiated.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019