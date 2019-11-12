Kailor Nicole Mattingly was born into heaven on Nov. 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by: her paternal grandparents, Tina Moss and James Mattingly II; and one brother, Eli Jack Mattingly.
Survivors include: her parents, James Marvin Mattingly III and Carrie Gribbins; maternal grandparents, William and Gina Gribbins; one brother, James William Kasen Mattingly; and one sister, Ellie Jade Mattingly.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Open Arms Community Church with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Bro. Joey Carrigan officiated.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019