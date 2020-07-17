1/1
Karen Kay Kirkland
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Kay Kirkland, 82, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville.
She was born on June 3, 1938 in Hammond, Indiana. She was a former employee of People's Bank where she worked as a bank teller. She was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Gracie Marie.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Vernon Victor Kirkland and her mother, Sylvia Irene Reynolds Kirkland.
Survivors include: her cousins, Jerry Brentz and Michael Deep; special friends, Benita Leathers, Donnie Leathers, Barbara Smith, Lucy Rogers, and Brenda Emerson; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Ryder Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Lanham officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church or Hosparus Health.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved