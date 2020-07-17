Karen Kay Kirkland, 82, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville.

She was born on June 3, 1938 in Hammond, Indiana. She was a former employee of People's Bank where she worked as a bank teller. She was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Gracie Marie.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Vernon Victor Kirkland and her mother, Sylvia Irene Reynolds Kirkland.

Survivors include: her cousins, Jerry Brentz and Michael Deep; special friends, Benita Leathers, Donnie Leathers, Barbara Smith, Lucy Rogers, and Brenda Emerson; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Ryder Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Lanham officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church or Hosparus Health.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

