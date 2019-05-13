Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Lynn Coulter, 55, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1963 in Joliette, Illinois. She was an employee of Curtis Maruyasu in Lebanon, a former employee of American Fuji Seal in Bardstown and a veteran of the U.S. Army. She loved animals, especially her dog, "Maggie" and her horse, "Chief".

She was preceded in death by: her father, William Clellan "Bill" Coulter; and two brothers, Allen Wayne "Rick" Coulter and William David Coulter.

Survivors include her mother, Gen Wethington Coulter of Lebanon; three sisters, Delores Newton of Loretto, Sandra Ballard (Robert) of Lebanon, and Laquita Garrett of Gravel Switch; one brother, Kenneth Coulter of Louisville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Loretto with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.

Pallbearers are Vincent Ballard, Tommy Cecil, Will Dones, Maria Lockheart, Lynette Vetter, and Rhonda Sage.

Memorials may go to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

