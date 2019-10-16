Kenneth Jordan Guthrie, 27, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1991, in Lebanon. Jordan was a 2010 graduate of Marion County High School and a 2015 graduate of Campbellsville University. He was an employee of Amazon in Campbellsville.
He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Ford; paternal grandfathers, Kenny Ray Guthrie; and aunt, Gina Guthrie.
Survivors include: his parents, Kevin and Gayle Guthrie of Lebanon; brother, Brandon Guthrie of Lebanon; paternal grandmother, Barbara Edwards of Mississippi; four aunts, Joyce (Ned) Morris, Lisa Ford, Mary Ford, and Cabrina Batcher, all of Mississippi; two uncles, Michael and Glenn Ford; and a host of cousins.
A funeral service was held on Oct. 14 at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in St. Augustine Cemetery. Deacon Dennis May officiated.
Pallbearers were Scott Smith, Glen Ford, Joyce Morris, Todd Smith, Sarah Morris, and Brandon Guthrie.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019