1/1
Kenneth "Jude" Hamilton
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Jude" Hamilton, 63, Loretto, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
He was born May 10, 1957 in Marion County. He was a master carpenter and cabinet builder and a heart transplant survivor. 
He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas Everett "Tommy" Hamilton (1972); and his brother, Gary Hamilton (2014).
Survivors include: his wife, Theresa Hall Hamilton; two children, Jennifer Davis (Bill) and Tommy Joe Hamilton, all of Loretto; five grandchildren, Haley and Aubrey Davis and Missy, Chase and Tristen Hamilton; his mother, Joann Hayden Hamilton of Loretto; two sisters, Joanie Lancaster (Danny Burton) of Lebanon and Edith Browning (Scott) of Hodgenville; and three brothers, Jeff and Billy Hamilton, both of Bardstown and Glen Hamilton (Mindy) of Calvary.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a funeral service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant. Cremation will follow the funeral.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved