Kenneth Lawrence Gibson Sr., 89, Louisville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1931 in Lebanon, to the late Tyra Morris and Bernice Lawrence Gibson. Kenneth was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended Western Kentucky University, was a graduate of the University of Louisville and obtained a master's from Webster University. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Kenneth worked with the L&N Railroad, where he met his wife, Rebecca. He was also employed at Tube Turns, American Air Filter, Jackson Chair in Danville, and retired from American Commercial Barge Line in Jeffersonville, Indiana, after over 20 years employment. Even though he was a graduate of UofL, he was a lifetime Kentucky Wildcat fan. Kenneth was also an avid golfer and played regularly into his late 80s.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Moss Tucker Gibson; brother, Tyra Morris Gibson; sisters, Anna Jane Gibson McDonald and Shell Gibson Carrico Walker; nephews, Mark McDonald and Morris Gibson; and niece, Connie McDonald Lamphere.
Survivors include: his sons, Kenneth L. Gibson Jr. (Maureen), Daniel T. Gibson (Laura), and Timothy S. Gibson (Kim); grandchildren, Lauren, Elise (James Kenney), Nathan, Kenny, Luke, Anna, Cade, Zachary, Irie, Sophia, and Marley; sister-in-law, Ann Turner Gibson; nieces, Victoria McDonald Tracy (Dennis), Mitzi Carrico Coyle (Terry), and Laurie Gibson Followell (Kevin); nephews, McChord Carrico (Betty) and Brad McDonald (Judy Orser).
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.