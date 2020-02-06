Kenneth Murrell Gribbins, 86, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Celius and Hazel Walls Gribbins; and son, Brian Gribbins.
Survivors include: two sons, Tim Gribbins of Loretto and Kenny Gribbins of Mackville; and four daughters, Deborah Gribbins of Paintsville, Melissa Cox of Lebanon, Tina Gribbins of Loretto, and Angela Cox of Campbellsville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Timmy Gribbins, Chris Towles, Cameron Cox, Austin Cox, Cody Cox, Tyler Gribbins, Dallas Cox, and Ethan Cox.
Honorary pallbearers were Candace Gribbins, Brooke Gribbins, Danielle Nalley, Chloe Cox, Summer Cox, Adri Gribbins, Baby Brian Gribbins, Payson Towles, Riley Pittmam, Carly Joe Gribbins, Layken Towels, and Owen Cox.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020