Kenneth Willard "Kenny" Graham, 78, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Spring View Hospital.

He was born on May 25, 1941 in Taylor County. Graham was a retired machinist.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jewell Faye Settles Graham; parents, James Robert "Bob" Graham and Bessie Frances Gupton Graham; daughter, Mary Frances Graham; great-granddaughter, Carlea Fay Montgomery; and three brothers, Tommy, Billy, and Brad Graham.

Survivors include: his three daughters, Donna (Jimmy) Gordon, Pam (Doug) Thompson, both of Raywick, and Kenna (Steve) Huff of Lebanon; three brothers, Sam Graham, Lee Graham, and Frankie Graham, all of Campbellsville; three sisters, Gail Price of Campbellsville, and Phyllis Franklin and Jean Cambron, both of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in New Market Cemetery. Rev. Mark Graham officiated.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marion County Good Samaritans Foundation or to St. Joe Community Center.

Active pallbearers were Barrett Graham, Cody Gordon, Mason Huff, Gregory Huff, Bryce Thompson, Bailey Thompson, Braydon Thompson, and Connor Yeager.

Honorary pallbearers were Lynn Franklin, Earl Hood, Greg Shuffett, Frankie Graham, Lee Graham, Sam Graham, and Terry Cambron.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

