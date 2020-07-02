La'Bryant Da'Mone "Boo" Churchill, 18, Lebanon, gained his wings on June 30, 2020.

He was born and raised in Lebanon but also had the opportunity to live in Springfield. He had the enjoyment of playing for the Marion County Knights, #36. But his love was to make music and to share his love and beautiful smile with everyone around him. La'Bryant had just graduated from Marion County High School this past May. La'Bryant's organs were donated so that he could save eight lives.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Brian Ashley Churchill.

When La'Bryant gained his wings, he left behind his mother, Brandy O'Neill-Hudson; his sister, Aaliyah O'Neill; his brother, Ja'Tavius O'Neill; his Nanny Debbie Leonard; his Paw-Paw Robert Spalding; his grandmother, Janice "Pat" Churchill; uncles, Jeremy Le'Roy, Mike Churchill, Charles David Churchill, and Tony Eby; aunts, April O'Neill, Amber Eby, and Samantha Himebaugh; his best friend Canon Sultzbach; and cousins and friends that will surely miss him.

La'Bryant's arrangements are as follows: his family will be able to see him at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon. Anyone wanting to come and pay their final respects to La'Bryant may come from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. after the family, with burial in Springfield at Holy Rosery Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

If anyone would like to make donations or send anything, it may be sent to Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home who is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store